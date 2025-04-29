Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

As the matter of the disappearance of Joshlin Smith nears the end, this week the nation will be sitting at the edge of their seats. Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith, who face kidnapping and human trafficking charges are back in court on Tuesday. Last week, the State closed its case after eight weeks, even as a trial within a trial was conducted. This comes after the State called several witnesses, including police personnel, medical doctors, residents, and even relatives of the accused persons.

MISSING: Joshlin Smith has been missing since 19 February 2024. Image: Supplied

The Joshlin Smith trial has garnered attention internationally and everyone was extremely disappointed as the defence counsel for all the accused told the court they would not be calling any witnesses in their defence. Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith have also opted to remain silent and will not be taking the stand in their own defence. The disappointment was evident as members of the community had been wanting to hear from Joshlin’s mother, Kelly, since her arrest in March 2024. Kelly, who has thrived in the attention since the matter reached court last year, has most of the time been seen smiling and laughing throughout proceedings.