Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.
As the matter of the disappearance of Joshlin Smith nears the end, this week the nation will be sitting at the edge of their seats.
Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith, who face kidnapping and human trafficking charges are back in court on Tuesday.
Last week, the State closed its case after eight weeks, even as a trial within a trial was conducted.
This comes after the State called several witnesses, including police personnel, medical doctors, residents, and even relatives of the accused persons.
MISSING: Joshlin Smith has been missing since 19 February 2024.
The Joshlin Smith trial has garnered attention internationally and everyone was extremely disappointed as the defence counsel for all the accused told the court they would not be calling any witnesses in their defence. Appollis, van Rhyn and Smith have also opted to remain silent and will not be taking the stand in their own defence.
The disappointment was evident as members of the community had been wanting to hear from Joshlin’s mother, Kelly, since her arrest in March 2024.
Kelly, who has thrived in the attention since the matter reached court last year, has most of the time been seen smiling and laughing throughout proceedings.
This week, as no defence counsel will be bringing any case, the legal counsel for the State and defence will now have to submit their arguments to Judge Nathan Erasmus.
The State now has to argue why it believes the three accused are guilty of selling Joshlin for R20,000 as claimed.
Defence counsel will also have to argue the merits of the State’s case and why their clients are innocent.
Judge Erasmus is expected to deliver his judgment on the matter on Friday, May 2.
Joshlin was reported missing on Monday, February 19, 2024.
The Grade 1 green-eyed girl from Middlelpos is yet to be found.
