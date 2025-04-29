Joshlin Smith case nears verdict following disturbing testimonies

Judgment is expected to be handed down this week as the trial of Joshlin Smith nears its conclusion. The six-year-old girl from Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, went missing from her home on 19 February 2024. Two weeks after her disappearance, her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; her boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and their friend, Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn, were arrested. The trio faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking, to which they have pleaded not guilty. Their friend and former accused, Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard, testified that Kelly sold Joshlin to a sangoma for R20,000.

The matter is before the Western Cape High Court but is sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville. The court was moved closer to Joshlin’s supporters to make the proceedings more accessible. Throughout the trial, the court heard chilling testimony that Kelly had, on several occasions, said her missing daughter had “made her famous”. State witness Nico Steven Coetzee testified that Kelly had told him in August 2023 that she was expecting people who were going to buy her children. She allegedly said she had been offered R20,000 but was willing to accept R5,000.

Joshlin’s teacher, Edna Maart, also testified, telling the court that the day after the Grade 1 pupil from Diazville Primary School went missing, Kelly said her daughter was "in a shipping container and on her way to West Africa". Almost a week after Joshlin’s disappearance, on 25 February 2024, Detective Captain Wesley Lombard from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit under the Organised Crime Unit interviewed Kelly and Boeta. “Kelly insisted she loved Boeta and that she was a good mother,” Lombard testified.