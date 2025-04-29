Rescue teams retrieve a body from the Hennops River, as top SAPS officials oversee the scene in Centurion. Image: Simon Majadibodu/IOL

The five bodies that were recovered from the Hennops River have been transported to the mortuary for identification by their families, police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the development at the scene. “The police have managed to retrieve the fifth body, and all the bodies will be taken to the mortuary,” said Mathe. “Families will identify the bodies that were retrieved from the river.” National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is expected to provide an update on the incident.

Police have recovered five bodies from the Hennops River as investigations intensify into the disappearance of three SAPS members last seen in Gauteng Image: Simon Majadibodu/IOL

Earlier on Tuesday, police recovered the fifth body, which is believed to be female, approximately 10 kilometres downstream from the initial recovery site along the same river Senior police officers, seasoned investigators, and rescue teams were at the scene. Rescue workers, dressed in full gear, utilised ladders and drone technology to recover the body from beneath a bridge. Media personnel were temporarily prohibited from filming the recovery, with a striped blanket employed to shield the scene. Shortly after the body was retrieved, access was granted to the media. Search and recovery operations remain under way as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The South African Police Service has retrieved five bodies from the Hennops River and is working to determine whether the remains belong to three missing police officers Image: Simon Majadibodu/IOL