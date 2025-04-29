A 28-year-old man was arrested by police in Cacadu Extension in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, April 27, following allegations of rape and attempted rape during a family traditional ceremony.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 26, when a 38-year-old woman and her 28-year-old sister were allocated a room at the family homestead for the event.

At approximately 4am, the older sister allegedly woke up to find someone undressing her before raping her.

“Fearing for her life, the victim could not scream as she claimed not to have known whether the suspect was in possession of a weapon, since the lights were off in the room,” said Mgolodela.