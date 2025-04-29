A 28-year-old suspect was arrested at Cacadu Extension after allegedly raping a relative during a family traditional ceremony.
A 28-year-old man was arrested by police in Cacadu Extension in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, April 27, following allegations of rape and attempted rape during a family traditional ceremony.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 26, when a 38-year-old woman and her 28-year-old sister were allocated a room at the family homestead for the event.
At approximately 4am, the older sister allegedly woke up to find someone undressing her before raping her.
“Fearing for her life, the victim could not scream as she claimed not to have known whether the suspect was in possession of a weapon, since the lights were off in the room,” said Mgolodela.
The suspect allegedly then attempted to attack the younger sister, but she managed to overpower him as he tried to remove her jeans. Amid the struggle, one of the sisters switched on the light, revealing that the attacker was their own relative.
The family immediately summoned elders, during which the suspect reportedly pleaded with them not to alert police, stating that he was already attending court for another rape case.
“He allegedly attempted to run but was caught,” said Mgolodela.
Police arrested the man at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in the Cacadu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, April 29.
Reacting to the incident, District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph said he was “saddened by the alarming rate of incidents of gender-based violence” and expressed hope for a retributive sentence, should the suspect be found guilty.
IOL News
