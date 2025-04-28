The abalone seized in the Northern Cape.
Image: SAPS
Five suspects are expected to appear in the local court in the Northern Cape after police raided a farmhouse and seized over R1.9 million worth of abalone.
The suspects, two Malawian nationals and three Chinese nationals have been arrested on charges of illegal possession of abalone.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said an operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit was conducted on Saturday, April 26, at a farmhouse in Douglas.
“The team acted on intelligence received regarding suspicious activities at the property. During a thorough search of the premises, officers discovered several containers containing a substantial amount of abalone,” Ehlers said.
Five suspects were arrested for the abalone.
Image: SAPS
The suspects were arrested and are between the ages of 18 and 60.
The Department of Home Affairs will assist with determining the immigration status of the suspects.
“The South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, determined the estimated street value of the confiscated abalone to be approximately R1,970,829,” Ehlers said.
Police also seized several exhibits, including two vehicles, a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a Nissan NP200 believed to have been used in the commission of a crime.
Acting Police Commissioner in the Northern Cape, Major General Luntu Ngubelanga, praised the team for their exceptional work.
He emphasised that marine-related crimes will continue to be vigorously pursued and that perpetrators will face the full might of the law.
The investigation continues.
