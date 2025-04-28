Five suspects are expected to appear in the local court in the Northern Cape after police raided a farmhouse and seized over R1.9 million worth of abalone.

The suspects, two Malawian nationals and three Chinese nationals have been arrested on charges of illegal possession of abalone.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said an operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit was conducted on Saturday, April 26, at a farmhouse in Douglas.

“The team acted on intelligence received regarding suspicious activities at the property. During a thorough search of the premises, officers discovered several containers containing a substantial amount of abalone,” Ehlers said.