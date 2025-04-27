Police officers in the Central Karoo confiscated dagga worth nearly R900,000 during roadblock operations along the N1 near Beaufort West.
Image: SAPS
Western Cape police have seized dagga worth nearly R900,000 in two separate operations along the N1 in the Central Karoo, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.
Efforts to combat the influx of drugs into the province led to the Central Karoo Flying Squad conducting a vehicle checkpoint near Beaufort West on Saturday evening, April 26, 2025.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies says officers pulled over a Toyota RAV4 and, after detecting the scent of dagga, discovered nine bags of dagga hidden under a blanket.
"Police confiscated nine bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R823 000. The 45-year-old driver was taken into custody," said Spies
In a separate incident on Thursday, 24 April 2025, police and other law enforcement agencies stopped a Toyota Hilux bakkie during a roadblock on the N1.
A search uncovered a suitcase containing 16 parcels of dagga with a street value of R90,000. A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Both suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, each facing charges of dealing in drugs.
Western Cape police management praised the officers' efforts.
"These arrests and confiscations form part of ongoing crime combatting and road safety operations,"
"The operations will be sustained for the long weekend and beyond."
