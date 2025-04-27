Police officers in the Central Karoo confiscated dagga worth nearly R900,000 during roadblock operations along the N1 near Beaufort West.

Western Cape police have seized dagga worth nearly R900,000 in two separate operations along the N1 in the Central Karoo, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

Efforts to combat the influx of drugs into the province led to the Central Karoo Flying Squad conducting a vehicle checkpoint near Beaufort West on Saturday evening, April 26, 2025.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies says officers pulled over a Toyota RAV4 and, after detecting the scent of dagga, discovered nine bags of dagga hidden under a blanket.