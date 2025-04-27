Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing. Image: SAPS

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya are scheduled to meet the families of three constables who vanished mysteriously while travelling to Limpopo. The SA Police Service management is also scheduled to meet the law enforcement team investigating the disappearance of the three police constables.

The meetings are set to happen on Sunday. On Saturday, IOL reported that the SAPS has appealed for help in locating the three constables.

Missing Constable Boipelo Senoge, aged 20. Image: SAPS

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the missing constables are two women and one man. “The trio, two females and a male, 24-year-old Constable Cebekhulu Linda, 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys, and 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge, were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing,” said Mathe.

Missing Constable Cebekhulu Linda, aged 24. Image: SAPS

Their last known location was at the Engen fuel station, near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday. “Their vehicle tracking device and cellphones have been off since the day of their disappearance,” said Mathe. The trio was travelling in a VW Polo with registration number JCL 401 FS.

Missing Constable Keamogetswe Buys, aged 30. Image: SAPS

The police officers were off duty at the time and did not make it to their area of deployment in Limpopo. “Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga on 082 527 6099,” the police appealed. The SAPS is investigating a case of possible hijacking and kidnapping.

The three SAPS constables were travelling in this Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing. Image: SAPS

Meanwhile, the African Media and Communicators Forum said the extensive search is still on for missing Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. Chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum, Elijah Mhlanga said Ndlovu and Mdhluli have been missing since February 18.

The National Press Club and the African Media and Communicators Forum have jointly dangled a reward of R50,000 for information that would result in a breakthrough.

Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing for almost 70 days. Image: Facebook