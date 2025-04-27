Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.
Image: SAPS
National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has announced a R350,000 reward for information which can lead to the three missing police officers being found.
Masemola addressed journalists in Bloemfontein on Sunday, flanked by senior officials including Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.
"We are hopeful and we will find whoever is behind this. We will definitely make sure that we do not rest. On that score, we have put out a reward of R350,000 for any information on the whereabouts of our members, and the whereabouts of those criminals that are behind the disappearance of our own," he said.
Anyone with "solid and concrete information" is advised to contact the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga on 082 527 6099.
"You are reminded that anyone who shares information will remain anonymous and all information will be treated with confidentiality," said Masemola.
"Ladies and gentlemen, someone somewhere saw something especially from the time they left the Engen garage near the Grasmere Toll Plaza towards Johannesburg four days ago."
Masemola said with the assistance of communities, the SAPS has solved numerous cases, and put many criminals which include kidnappers, murderers and rapists behind bars to serve lengthy jail terms.
The SAPS top brass addressed media after concluding a meeting with the families of 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge, 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda and 30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys.
IOL has previously reported that the three police officers' last known location was the Engen fuel station in Gauteng, on the N1 on Thursday. When the vehicle they were travelling in left the fuel station, the vehicle tracking device and cellphones were switched off.
The trio was travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback with registration number JCL 401 FS.
IOL
Related Topics: