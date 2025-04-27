Three SAPS constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo hatchback from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has announced a R350,000 reward for information which can lead to the three missing police officers being found.

Masemola addressed journalists in Bloemfontein on Sunday, flanked by senior officials including Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya.

"We are hopeful and we will find whoever is behind this. We will definitely make sure that we do not rest. On that score, we have put out a reward of R350,000 for any information on the whereabouts of our members, and the whereabouts of those criminals that are behind the disappearance of our own," he said.

Anyone with "solid and concrete information" is advised to contact the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga on 082 527 6099.