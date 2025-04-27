It took nine years to convict the former warrant officer. The incident took place in Montagu in August 2016 and was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Image: Independent Newspapers

Disgraced ex-police officer, Frederick Soldaat, who was convicted last month for the rape of a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. It took nine years to convict the former warrant officer. The incident took place in Montagu in August 2016 and was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). He also resigned from the police service in 2017. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the Montagu Regional Court has sentenced Soldaat to 25 years direct imprisonment after the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment due to the accused’s medical condition.

“During the trial, State Advocate Heinrich Koert led evidence which revealed that the victim’s mother brought the victim to the trauma room following a disagreement with her daughter at home. “The mother requested the police to assist by taking her to the police station so that she could calm down,” Ntabazalila said. “Soldaat was one of the police officers who initially attended the complaint. Police took the victim to the station and booked her into the trauma room, where the accused had to complete an admission form containing, amongst others, the age of the complainant being fifteen at the time. “He later visited her at least twice while she was in the trauma room. “He claimed that the victim complimented the colour of his eyes. She initially did not resist, but when he started removing her pants, she then resisted, but he overpowered her. He then raped her in the trauma room. He left her after he finished raping her.”