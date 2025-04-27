The Border Management Authority has suspended two immigration officials following their arrest for alleged corruption and involvement in contravening the Immigration Act at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has suspended two immigration officials who were among nine suspects arrested for allegedly being involved in corruption and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

BMA Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Marketing Mmemme Mogotsi said the authority conducted an intelligence-driven operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry last Tuesday at 9am.

“The operation led to the arrest of two BMA Immigration officials, five undocumented foreign nationals, and two suspected facilitators involved in the alleged unlawful entry of persons into the Republic and contravention of the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said.

She said two BMA executive members led the operation following extensive movement monitoring and the deployment of advanced technological surveillance at the port.

The executives promptly contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives in Musina, the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, and the Local Criminal Record Centre to continue the investigation after observing suspicious activity.

Mogotsi said that during the operation, the executives observed a white Mercedes-Benz taxi parked near a shop at the port.

“Two BMA Immigration officials, a 61-year-old female and a 44-year-old male, were seen engaging with the facilitator and subsequently allowing it to pass through, allegedly after receiving a bribe,” Mogotsi said.

“The vehicle was intercepted shortly thereafter and was found to be transporting 18 passengers, 13 of whom held valid travel documents, while five were undocumented foreign nationals. A female passenger and the taxi driver believed to have facilitated the illegal entry, were also arrested.”

“The BMA has since suspended the two implicated officials, pending the outcome of both internal disciplinary processes and the criminal investigation," said Mogotsi

BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana praised the BMA executive team’s proactive involvement on the ground and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to cleaning up the system.

“This operation reflects the BMA’s firm stance against corruption within its. I applaud the executive members for leading from the front and taking decisive action to restore integrity at one of our busiest ports.

“We are resolute in disrupting illegal facilitation networks and holding every official accountable to the highest standards of conduct,” Thupana said.

She also noted that the operation strengthens the BMA’s resolve to roll out body-worn cameras across all ports of entry.

During the 2025 Easter period, 40 body cameras were deployed across various sites, enhancing monitoring capabilities and supporting real-time accountability.

“The implementation of body cameras is not just about oversight — it’s about protecting both the official and the public and ensuring that every interaction at our ports is transparent, lawful, and traceable,” Thupana said.

The Star previously reported that all suspects were charged with corruption and appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, April 23.

The five undocumented immigrants face separate charges under the Immigration Act.

Additionally, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said all accused were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a formal bail application. The matter was postponed to April 30.

Meanwhile, BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato will hold a media briefing on Monday. He will present a report outlining movement statistics and interceptions at Ports of Entry during the recent Easter period.

