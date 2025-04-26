Tragic end: Limpopo man wanted for girlfriend's brutal stabbing dies by suicide

Police investigations revealed that the 41-year-old man from Mavambe village, outside Malamulele, apparently died by suicide after brutally stabbing his 44-year-old girlfriend.

Police in Ritavi, Mopani District, Limpopo, have opened an inquest following the discovery of a man's body in the Nkowankowa industrial area.

The body was discovered on Thursday evening, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Community members alerted police to the scene, where officers arrived to find the body of an African male hanging from a tree. At the time of discovery, the deceased’s identity was unknown,” he said.

Subsequent investigations identified the deceased as 41-year-old Hlayisani Victor Shivambu, from Mavambe village, outside Malamulele.

“Preliminary information further revealed that he was a suspect wanted in connection with the brutal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, 44-year-old Mihlothi Faith Shikhibana, which occurred on Monday, 21 April 2025, also in Nkowankowa,” said Ledwaba.

Police said the motive behind the apparent suicide incident is subject of ongoing investigation.

“Police have opened an inquest docket to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

