PICS: Three police officers mysteriously vanished while travelling from Free State to Limpopo

The South African Police Service has appealed for help in locating three constables who mysteriously vanished while travelling to Limpopo province.

SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the missing constables are two women and one man.

“The trio, two females and a male, 24-year-old Constable Cebekhulu Linda, 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys and 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing,” said Mathe.

Their last known location was at the Engen fuel station, near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday.

“Their vehicle tracking device and cellphones have been off since the day of their disappearance,” said Mathe.

The trio was travelling in a VW Polo with registration number JCL 401 FS.