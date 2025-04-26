PICS: Three police officers mysteriously vanished while travelling from Free State to Limpopo
Three SAPS constables Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys and Boipelo Senoge were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.
Image: SAPS
The South African Police Service has appealed for help in locating three constables who mysteriously vanished while travelling to Limpopo province.
SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the missing constables are two women and one man.
“The trio, two females and a male, 24-year-old Constable Cebekhulu Linda, 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys and 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge were travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing,” said Mathe.
Their last known location was at the Engen fuel station, near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday.
“Their vehicle tracking device and cellphones have been off since the day of their disappearance,” said Mathe.
The trio was travelling in a VW Polo with registration number JCL 401 FS.
Image: SAPS
“A 24 hour venue operational centre has been established and a full scale search is underway with a high level team of detectives and crime intelligence operators from Gauteng and the Free State have been mobilised to find them,” said Mathe.
The police officers were off duty at the time, and they did not make it to their area of deployment, in Limpopo.
“Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Captain Chaacha Manga on 082 527 6099,” the police appealed.
The SAPS is investigating a case of possible hijacking and kidnapping.
Image: SAPS
National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has appealed to community members to assist in finding the missing trio.
Meanwhile, the African Media and Communicators Forum said the extensive search is still on for missing Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
Community radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli have been missing since February.
Image: Facebook
Chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum, Elijah Mhlanga said Ndlovu and Mdhluli have been missing since February 18.
The National Press Club and the African Media and Communicators Forum have jointly dangled a reward of R50,000 for information that would result in a breakthrough.
“This was done to assist the ongoing police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the couple. The Ndlovu and Mdhluli families continue to appeal for information regarding their whereabouts,” said Mhlanga.
IOL
