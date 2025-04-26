North West police hunt traditional healer after missing woman’s body found in shallow grave

Police in North West are searching for a traditional healer after the body of a missing woman was discovered buried in a shallow grave near Ganyesa.

Police in the North West have launched an intensive search for a suspect, believed to be a traditional healer, after the body of 43-year-old Motlalepule Kau was found buried in a shallow grave between Tlakgameng and Kudungkwane villages, near Ganyesa, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has condemned the brutal murder.

“The gruesome discovery came after forensic leads led the investigation teams that worked tirelessly, to the area,” he said.