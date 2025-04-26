North West police hunt traditional healer after missing woman’s body found in shallow grave
Police in North West are searching for a traditional healer after the body of a missing woman was discovered buried in a shallow grave near Ganyesa.
Police in the North West have launched an intensive search for a suspect, believed to be a traditional healer, after the body of 43-year-old Motlalepule Kau was found buried in a shallow grave between Tlakgameng and Kudungkwane villages, near Ganyesa, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has condemned the brutal murder.
“The gruesome discovery came after forensic leads led the investigation teams that worked tirelessly, to the area,” he said.
Kau, who was reported missing at the Mahikeng police station on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, was positively identified by a next of kin.
While the motive behind the killing remains unknown, police have identified a person of interest.
"The suspect who apparently portrays himself as a traditional healer has since disappeared from his house," said Asaneng.
"The police are hot on his tracks and hope to find him."
Investigations into the murder are ongoing.
