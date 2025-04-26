The Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced Mozambican national, Nelson Sambo, to 20 years imprisonment. Image: SAPS

The Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 41-year-old rhino poacher, Nelson Sambo, to 20 years imprisonment. Sambo was convicted and sentenced for rhino poaching activities in the popular Kruger National Park. The court heard that on December 2, 2020, Sambo and another suspect only identified as Gabriel somehow entered the Kruger National Park through the Stolznek section. “The field rangers deployed in the field on that day heard two gunshots within the section of Stolznek. The incident was then immediately reported, and assistance was sought from Skukuza Airport,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

A helicopter was immediately dispatched, as well as dog handlers. “The team tracked and cornered two males that were found in possession of two sets of rhino horns, a hunting rifle, twenty rounds of ammunition, and three knives,” said Mdhluli. The arrested suspects initially appeared before the Bushbuckridge District Court, where they were both granted bail. After a few court appearances, police said the two accused men absconded. Warrants of arrest were issued for both suspects, and Sambo was later re-arrested. Mdhluli said Gabriel has since vanished and is believed to have fled back to Mozambique.