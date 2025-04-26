Police are investigating after four patrons were shot during an armed robbery at a tavern in Thekwane South, Mpumalanga.
Police in Kanyamazane have launched an investigation after four people were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a tavern in Thekwane South, near Kanyamazane, on Thursday evening, April 24.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said three male suspects entered the tavern shortly before 8:50pm and purchased a drink before sitting down. One of them then stepped outside and returned armed with a firearm.
He allegedly began firing shots indiscriminately, wounding four patrons and sending others into a panic as they scrambled for safety.
During the chaos, the suspects reportedly stole a Huawei P Smart cellphone, some meat, and alcoholic beverages before fleeing the scene.
The injured victims were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
A case of business robbery has been registered, but no arrests have been made at this stage.
Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.
“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call Detective Sergeant Brenda Nkosi at 079 277 1504 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” said Mdhluli.
Tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS App and may remain anonymous.
Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the attack and reassured the community that the police will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.
