Police are investigating after four patrons were shot during an armed robbery at a tavern in Thekwane South, Mpumalanga. Image: File

Police in Kanyamazane have launched an investigation after four people were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a tavern in Thekwane South, near Kanyamazane, on Thursday evening, April 24. Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said three male suspects entered the tavern shortly before 8:50pm and purchased a drink before sitting down. One of them then stepped outside and returned armed with a firearm. He allegedly began firing shots indiscriminately, wounding four patrons and sending others into a panic as they scrambled for safety.

During the chaos, the suspects reportedly stole a Huawei P Smart cellphone, some meat, and alcoholic beverages before fleeing the scene. “The armed suspects allegedly stole several items, including a Huawei P Smart cell phone, some meat, and alcoholic beverages before they fled the scene,” said Mdhluli. The injured victims were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.