52-year-old woman convicted of sexual abuse against her son in Free State.

In a shocking case, a 52-year-old woman from the Free State has recently been convicted of sexually abusing her son.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the case includes distressing rape and sexual assault events in Bloemfontein's Bayswater neighbourhood between January 2020 and December 2023.

"The biological mother was convicted of sexual offences, where the boy was subjected to sexual abuse by her. This happened on several occasions since the boy was 12," Earle said.

Constable du Preez's rigorous investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) efficient prosecution resulted in the accused's conviction for sexual assault.

Upon sentence, the court ordered the accused to spend 60 months of correctional supervision under Section 276(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Furthermore, the accused's information will be submitted to the National Registry of Sexual Offenders. The accused has also been ruled inappropriate for working with minors.