52-year-old woman convicted of sexual abuse against her son in Free State.
Image: File
In a shocking case, a 52-year-old woman from the Free State has recently been convicted of sexually abusing her son.
Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the case includes distressing rape and sexual assault events in Bloemfontein's Bayswater neighbourhood between January 2020 and December 2023.
"The biological mother was convicted of sexual offences, where the boy was subjected to sexual abuse by her. This happened on several occasions since the boy was 12," Earle said.
Constable du Preez's rigorous investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) efficient prosecution resulted in the accused's conviction for sexual assault.
Upon sentence, the court ordered the accused to spend 60 months of correctional supervision under Section 276(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act.
Furthermore, the accused's information will be submitted to the National Registry of Sexual Offenders. The accused has also been ruled inappropriate for working with minors.
In a similar case, a young woman appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for the rape of a 16-year-old boy in the Western Cape in 2023.
Gender-based violence (GBV) activist and rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major said she is glad the boy spoke out about the incident.
“Rape is rape, and no one should be exempt from facing the consequences of their crime.
“I do not know the background to this story, but I am so glad that the victim did not remain silent, that it was reported, and that it resulted in an arrest,” she said.
IOL News
Related Topics: