A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an elderly woman by the Atamelang Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said Tlotlano Simon Monnatshitlo attacked and raped Kelatlegile Angelina Phaka, who was 82 years old when the incident happened.

The woman went to the neighbours to report the rape and police were summoned.

"Upon arrival of the police, the complainant was taken for a medical examination, and a case was reported. The accused were subsequently linked through DNA and both were arrested. The third perpetrator could not be linked by any evidential material. The co-accused later died before the matter could go on trial, and the accused, Monnatshitlo, was left as the only accused in this matter as a result," Gunya said.