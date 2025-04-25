Gang violence escalates as two more suspects charged in Wynberg court murder

Brian Booysen and Wanay Farao are the latest suspects to be implicated in the murder. Image: Supplied

The two suspects added to the charges for a murder in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court building appeared in the dock on Friday. Brian Booysen, 34, from Vrygrond, and Wanay Farao, 22, from Belhar, were arrested on Thursday for the murder that took place on the fourth floor at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on April 8. The duo was arrested by members of the Western Cape Serious Violent Crimes Unit and now brings the number of suspects in the assassination to four. The shooting incident took place just before 11am on the fourth floor of the court building.

Abubaker Adams and Shireen Matthews in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Image: Mahira Duval/Independent Newspapers

The victim, Dingalomoyo Chintso, was killed outside in the lobby area while appearing at the court, in full view of everyone in the corridors. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head. At the time of the incident, Chintso was not a state witness as was reported, however, he was an accused in a matter and was appearing in the same court where he was shot and killed. The suspects were charged with aiding and abetting in criminal gang activity, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of firearms with the intent to commit an offence. Booysen was also charged with the unlawful supply of firearms and the unlawful supply of ammunition.

In attendance at court were Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, and Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Preston Voskuil. Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, said the State will be opposing bail for the accused in the matter. The matter has been identified as a Schedule 6. “We informed the court that both accused are linked to the Junky Funky Kidz (JFKs). Booysen organised the two firearms that were used in the fatal shooting, and Farao helped to smuggle the firearms into the court building. They then worked together to dispose of the firearms, which have not been found until today,” Ntabazalila said.