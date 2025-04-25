A customs clearing agent from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment on 17 counts of fraud.

George Vorster, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him for fraud perpetrated against the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and 17 counts of fraud perpetrated against his clients from February to April 2018.

He also entered into a sentencing agreement.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, Vorster is a clearing agent in the customs environment.

His clients requested that he clear goods that were imported to South Africa for local use. Since these goods attracted customs duties and Value Added Tax (VAT), the importers supplied Vorster with all the information to calculate the taxes due when clearing the goods for local consumption.