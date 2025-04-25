Corruption in municipalities: Abbey Dlavane sentenced for theft.
Abbey Dlavane, 61, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, after appearing before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on accusations of theft and violation of Section 173 (1)(a) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).
In a joint statement by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said Dlavane worked as the municipal manager for Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality from January 2009 to March 2010.
"He allegedly instructed the credit controller to issue a cheque amounting to R550,000 to Kumekucha Investment for services not rendered to the municipality," Malwetse said.
The case was referred to Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Klerksdorp for further investigation. The investigation found that the accused was the only member of Kumekucha Investment.
"It was further established that the accused failed to follow proper municipal supply chain management policy processes as he authorised such payment without implementing a competitive bidding process, resulting in the municipality suffering a loss worth R550,000."
Dlavane was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment on charges of theft and three years' imprisonment on charges of Contravention of Section 173 (MFMA), which was wholly suspended for five years.
Brigadier Georgia Moos, the North West acting head of the Hawks, and Dr Rachel Makhari, Director of Public Prosecutions in the province both applauded the sentencing.
They praised the investigation and prosecution team for their tireless efforts to combat corruption in municipalities, saying it will serve as a stark message to public officials to serve with honesty and responsibility.
