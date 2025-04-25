Abbey Dlavane, 61, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, after appearing before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on accusations of theft and violation of Section 173 (1)(a) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

In a joint statement by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police spokesperson Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said Dlavane worked as the municipal manager for Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality from January 2009 to March 2010.

"He allegedly instructed the credit controller to issue a cheque amounting to R550,000 to Kumekucha Investment for services not rendered to the municipality," Malwetse said.