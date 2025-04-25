Cape Town abalone poacher sentenced after being caught with stash

An abalone poacher has been sentenced in the Khayelitsha Priority Court in Cape Town.

Ernst Hendrik Theunis Muller, 67, was convicted on charges of possession of fish, possession of abalone not in a whole state, and selling, delivering, or acquiring abalone without a valid invoice.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said on November 24, 2024, members of the Hawks’ Economic Protected Resources team (EPR) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) followed up on information regarding two vehicles that were suspected to be transporting illegal abalone.

“The team followed up on the information and identified the said vehicles which were driving into the Island Club in Century City, Milnerton. The team stopped the vehicles and searched the first vehicle, a Honda CR-V, where they could see bags containing dried abalone on the back seat of the vehicle as well as in the boot,” Hani said.