Cape Town abalone poacher sentenced after being caught with stash

Abalone paocher Ernst Hendrik Theunis Muller has been sentenced.
Image: Hawks
An abalone poacher has been sentenced in the Khayelitsha Priority Court in Cape Town.
Ernst Hendrik Theunis Muller, 67, was convicted on charges of possession of fish, possession of abalone not in a whole state, and selling, delivering, or acquiring abalone without a valid invoice.
The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said on November 24, 2024, members of the Hawks’ Economic Protected Resources team (EPR) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) followed up on information regarding two vehicles that were suspected to be transporting illegal abalone.
“The team followed up on the information and identified the said vehicles which were driving into the Island Club in Century City, Milnerton. The team stopped the vehicles and searched the first vehicle, a Honda CR-V, where they could see bags containing dried abalone on the back seat of the vehicle as well as in the boot,” Hani said.
The other motorist, who was driving a Renault, was also stopped as there was a direct link between the two vehicles.
Officials found a total of 5,228 units of dried abalone, which were seized. The abalone was valued at R1,99,160.55.
Both suspects were arrested immediately, and the Honda vehicle was seized as an instrument of crime.
On Thursday, Muller pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.
The court sentenced Muller to a R30,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment for possession of fish. For the possession of abalone not in a whole state and selling, delivering, or acquiring abalone without a valid invoice, Muller was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.
Muller’s co-accused, Liang Yan Zhiang, absconded from court, and there is currently a warrant for his arrest.
IOL