A 34-year-old scholar transporter was arrested in Mafefe Village in the Malipsdrift policing precinct outside Lebowakgomo, Capricorn District for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl inside the scholar transport.

The man was arrested on Thursday police said.

According to the Limpopo police, the incident allegedly occurred between January and March 2025 in Mafefe Village.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect is accused of raping the child after picking her up from school.

“He reportedly dropped off other children as usual, and instead of taking the victim straight home, he is accused of raping her inside the vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

He said the suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident, but she finally disclosed it to her grandmother during the Easter weekend.

Ledwaba said a case of rape was opened which was transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit for further investigation.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested on Thursday,” he added.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Major General Samuel Manala has condemned the incident, adding that it is shocking how innocent children continue to be tormented by heartless criminals.

"We urge parents and guardians to keep supporting their children when they report abuse so that the perpetrators can be arrested and held accountable for their horrendous actions." Manala said.

Ledwaba added that the suspect is expected to appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court soon to face a charge of rape.

On Wednesday, IOL News reported that a 39-year-old serial rapist, Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo has been handed four life sentences for the brutal rape of multiple teenagers.

Fankomo received the sentences from the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli stated that the sentence follows Fankomo's conviction on multiple counts of rape involving vulnerable teenage victims spanning from April 2009 to March 2022.

The court heard distressing facts of Fankomo's predatory activity, which targeted young girls by abusing their innocence and trust.

It was said that on April 29, 2009, Fankomo enticed a nine-year-old girl in Hazyview, forcing her into the bushes and raping her as she walked to her uncle's home.

On October 27, 2021, the accused tricked an eight-year-old child in Masoyi by pretending that her mother had instructed him to accompany her (victim) to buy a chicken, only to bring the victim into a secluded spot and rape her.

In November 2021, Fankomo approached a nine-year-old girl in a Calcutta market, pretending to require money from his children, attacked her in a remote location, and subsequently raped her.

"In March 2022, he raped an 11-year-old girl in Calcutta, forcing her and her younger siblings into an unfinished house, where he held them hostage while committing these atrocities against the minor girl.

"All cases were opened and diligently probed by the specialized members from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. These astute members worked tirelessly to bring Fankomo to justice. His past criminal behaviour includes a previous rapeconviction in June 2010, for which he received 18 years’ sentence but was released on parole in April 2019," Mdhluli said.

