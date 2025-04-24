Two more people arrested in connection with Wynberg Magistrate's Court shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police arrested two men, aged 23 and 34, on Thursday morning.

"This brings the number of suspects arrested for the murder to four," Twigg said.

The victim was gunned down on April 8, 2025, inside the courthouse. He sustained three gunshot wounds to the head.

Twigg said the men face charges of murder and are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Shireen Mathews was the first person to be arrested in connection with the murder. The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said Mathews allegedly conspired with Junky Funky Kids gang to kill the deceased.

"The State believes that the murder was a retaliation for a murder that the deceased committed."

The NPA said they would oppose the bail application. Mathews is expected in court at the end of May.

The other suspect 24-year-old Abubaker Adams has also been charged with murder.

IOL News

