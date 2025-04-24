Professor sentenced for animal cruelty after starving lions found

NSPCA exposes animal cruelty: Professor convicted for neglecting captive lions.
Image: Blood Lions
Professor Thabo Masihlelo has been convicted of cruelty to animals and was sentenced to a R5,000 fine or 10 months in prison, half of which is suspended for five years, on the condition that he does not repeat the crimes.
The Frankfort Magistrate's Court convicted Masihlelo of violating the Animal Protection Act (APA) and imposed the penalty.
In 2023, the National Council of SPCAs' (NSPCA) Wildlife Protection Unit (WPU) examined Masihlelo's property in Tweeling, Free State.
"They discovered several lions in varying stages of starvation, which highlighted the severe neglect they had been subjected to. Although Masihlelo claimed to breed captive lions under the guise of supporting conservation efforts in South Africa, he had failed to meet even the most basic requirement of feeding the animals. Lions, severely emaciated with visible ribs, spines, and hip bones, were left to endure prolonged starvation," said the NSPCA.
The organisation went on to say that the malnutrition and maltreatment of the lions under Masihlelo's so-called "care" serve as a sharp reminder of the lack of concern for caged lions' wellbeing.
The NSPCA added that it continues to expose and challenge the captive lion industry, which is plagued by uncontrolled breeding, canned killing, the lion bone trade, and exploitative activities like cub petting.
Additionally, captive lions are usually kept in cramped, overcrowded cages with inadequate shelter or veterinary treatment. Many suffer from inadequate nutrition and unsanitary circumstances. These animals are denied any semblance of a natural life and are subjected to constant abuse and mistreatment.
"Of course, we would prefer much stricter penalties for crimes against animals," said Chief Inspector Douglas Wolhuter, Manager of the NSPCA's WPU. "Nonetheless, this successful conviction sends a clear message that we will not tolerate animal cruelty in any form."
