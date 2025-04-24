Professor sentenced for animal cruelty after starving lions found

Professor Thabo Masihlelo has been convicted of cruelty to animals and was sentenced to a R5,000 fine or 10 months in prison, half of which is suspended for five years, on the condition that he does not repeat the crimes.

The Frankfort Magistrate's Court convicted Masihlelo of violating the Animal Protection Act (APA) and imposed the penalty.

In 2023, the National Council of SPCAs' (NSPCA) Wildlife Protection Unit (WPU) examined Masihlelo's property in Tweeling, Free State.

"They discovered several lions in varying stages of starvation, which highlighted the severe neglect they had been subjected to. Although Masihlelo claimed to breed captive lions under the guise of supporting conservation efforts in South Africa, he had failed to meet even the most basic requirement of feeding the animals. Lions, severely emaciated with visible ribs, spines, and hip bones, were left to endure prolonged starvation," said the NSPCA.