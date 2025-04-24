In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal, two brothers were apprehended on Thursday in the Embondwane-Waaihoek area after police uncovered a stash of rifles and ammunition.

The arrests were made in the context of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police initiative dedicated to investigating and curbing crime predominantly related to illegal mining.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that Operation Vala Umgodi officers executed information on the two men suspected of possessing weapons and being involved in taxi-related killings in Embondwane-Waaihoek and nearby regions.

"The suspects were found at their home and upon searching their rooms, the 49-year-old suspect was found in possession of an AK47 assault rifle and two magazines with 70 rounds of ammunition. His 44-year-old brother was also found in possession of an R4 rifle with 35 rounds of ammunition," Netshiunda said.