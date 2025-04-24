KwaZulu-Natal brothers arrested for illegal firearms possession during Operation Vala Umgodi.
Image: SAPS
In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against violent crime in KwaZulu-Natal, two brothers were apprehended on Thursday in the Embondwane-Waaihoek area after police uncovered a stash of rifles and ammunition.
The arrests were made in the context of Operation Vala Umgodi, a police initiative dedicated to investigating and curbing crime predominantly related to illegal mining.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that Operation Vala Umgodi officers executed information on the two men suspected of possessing weapons and being involved in taxi-related killings in Embondwane-Waaihoek and nearby regions.
"The suspects were found at their home and upon searching their rooms, the 49-year-old suspect was found in possession of an AK47 assault rifle and two magazines with 70 rounds of ammunition. His 44-year-old brother was also found in possession of an R4 rifle with 35 rounds of ammunition," Netshiunda said.
Image: SAPS
The two brothers were promptly detained for illegally possessing rifles and ammunition. Investigations are underway to determine whether there is a relationship between the seized guns and the murders reported in the region and elsewhere in the province.
The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ezakheni Magistrate's Court on Friday, April 25, 2025.
In a similar case, Cape Town police seized illegal firearms and make arrests during their Easter weekend crackdown.
SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the Gugulethu Crime Prevention Unit conducted compliance inspections at a spaza shop when they saw a man who changed direction when he saw the patrol vehicle and fled the scene.
"The police members gave chase, apprehended the man and found him in possession of a pistol with ammunition. The members expanded their search to the house of the suspect where they then searched the premises and, in the process, confiscated drugs and ammunition and arrested two women," Swartbooi said.
