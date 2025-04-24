A security guard at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha has died from head injuries after being struck by a large gate

A 35-year-old female security guard has died after a heavy-duty gate fell on her at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, the provincial Department of Health confirmed.

Departmental spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 23.

Manana said the guard, who was employed by a private security company contracted to the hospital, sustained severe head injuries during the incident.

“After sustaining head injuries from the heavy-duty gate, the guard was promptly rushed to the emergency care unit, where resuscitation attempts failed,” Manana said.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has since called for a full investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.

“The investigation will also look into appropriate remedial actions to prevent similar incidents in the future,” Manana added.

Capa extended her condolences to the guard’s family, friends and colleagues, describing the incident as a tragedy.

“The safety of the hospital community, including our patients and workers, is always a priority. It is heartbreaking when we lose someone in such a tragic manner,” Capa said.

She said authorities, including police and the Department of Labour, have been notified.

“Safety and security in our health facilities remain a critical element, as we deal with thousands of patients and relatives who seek life-saving public health care - sometimes under emergency conditions,” Capa said.

Last month IOL News reported that police in Limpopo are investigating a disturbing murder and attempted murder inside Philadelphia Hospital’s psychiatric ward in Dennilton.

A 33-year-old patient was found dead with a gunshot wound and multiple injuries, while a 45-year-old fellow patient was allegedly caught biting the victim’s genitals.

The suspect, also wounded by security trying to intervene, is under police guard in hospital.

A security officer was also injured by a stray bullet during the chaos.

The suspect faces a murder charge.

[email protected]

IOL News