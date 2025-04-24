Paramedics and police personnel carry an injured tourist at a hospital in Anantnag, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. Gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir opened fire on a group of tourists on April 22, with the chief minister saying the "inhuman" attack was one of the worst targeting civilians for years. Image: Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP

The Hindu Dharma Association of SA (Hindasa) Seva Foundation has raised concerns over the impact of the Kashmir terror attack on tourism. At least 26 people were killed and scores were injured when gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Secretary Pradeep Ramlall said the South African government has condemned the violent attack against peace-loving civilians in that area, which is also a popular tourist spot.

“And as South Africa and India, who enjoy very good bilateral ties, with high levels of tourism between both countries and such ghastly acts of terrorism will obviously affect the trust in tourists wanting to visit Kashmir, they’ll have some doubts and it’s not good to promote tourism because that’s the reason why most people go to Kashmir, aside from the political issues that the country faces,” Ramlall said. He said it is interesting that Kashmir has seen an increase in tourists since the abrogation of Article 370, where the region is now a union territory. “The community, the people in Kashmir thrive on tourism, which is the main economy,” Ramlall said. “This will be a setback, and I believe that the Modi government will implement stronger measures to combat terrorism and militants threatening lives and tourism.”

Ramlall stated that Kashmir is now a success story, yet it has also brought enmity; militants operating in Pakistan were behind the attack, aiming to destroy the economy. “When you look at the reason, look at the power of India in terms of economic strength, and you look at Pakistan,” Ramlall said. “Since independence or since partition, India has outpaced Pakistan in every macroeconomic matrix. India has now become a major global power. It has influence in G20,​ BRICS and QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), but Pakistan remains geopolitically isolated and is often accused of cross-border terrorism.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramlall said: “We, the people of South Africa, representing the Girmitya community, unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence that has shattered the lives of so many and shaken the conscience of the world. The loss of innocent lives in such a brutal manner is a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism and the profound suffering it inflicts upon communities.” “In this time of grief, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the government and people of India. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy. We admire the courage and resilience of the Indian people in the face of such adversity, and we express our support for all efforts to ensure peace, justice and security in the region.”