Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo sentenced to life for raping teenagers in Mpumalanga.

A 39-year-old serial rapist, Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo has been handed four life sentences for the brutal rape of multiple teenagers.

Fankomo received the sentences from the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli stated that the sentence follows Fankomo's conviction on multiple counts of rape involving vulnerable teenage victims spanning from April 2009 to March 2022.

The court heard distressing facts of Fankomo's predatory activity, which targeted young girls by abusing their innocence and trust.

It was said that on April 29, 2009, Fankomo enticed a nine-year-old girl in Hazyview, forcing her into the bushes and raping her as she walked to her uncle's home.

On October 27, 2021, the accused tricked an eight-year-old child in Masoyi by pretending that her mother had instructed him to accompany her (victim) to buy a chicken, only to bring the victim into a secluded spot and rape her.