Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo sentenced to life for raping teenagers in Mpumalanga.
Image: File
A 39-year-old serial rapist, Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo has been handed four life sentences for the brutal rape of multiple teenagers.
Fankomo received the sentences from the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli stated that the sentence follows Fankomo's conviction on multiple counts of rape involving vulnerable teenage victims spanning from April 2009 to March 2022.
The court heard distressing facts of Fankomo's predatory activity, which targeted young girls by abusing their innocence and trust.
It was said that on April 29, 2009, Fankomo enticed a nine-year-old girl in Hazyview, forcing her into the bushes and raping her as she walked to her uncle's home.
On October 27, 2021, the accused tricked an eight-year-old child in Masoyi by pretending that her mother had instructed him to accompany her (victim) to buy a chicken, only to bring the victim into a secluded spot and rape her.
In November 2021, Fankomo approached a nine-year-old girl in a Calcutta market, pretending to require money from his children, attacked her in a remote location, and subsequently raped her.
"In March 2022, he raped an 11-year-old girl in Calcutta, forcing her and her younger siblings into an unfinished house, where he held them hostage while committing these atrocities against the minor girl.
"All cases were opened and diligently probed by the specialized members from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. These astute members worked tirelessly to bring Fankomo to justice. His past criminal behaviour includes a previous rape conviction in June 2010, for which he received 18 years’ sentence but was released on parole in April 2019," Mdhluli said.
Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the sentence and conveyed his admiration for the diligent work of the investigation team, the prosecution team, and the judiciary.
"This well-deserved sentence sends a clear message that our justice system is committed to addressing the scourge of sexual offences, particularly against minors. The state has shown unwavering determination to harshly deal with sexual offenders.
"We hope this sentence will deter others from committing similar heinous acts. Police remain resolute in their mission to protect the most vulnerable in our society, and this case serves as a testament to our commitment," said Mkhwanazi.
IOL News