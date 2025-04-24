Five suspects who were linked to the kidnapping and robbery of Hasani Daniel Maluleka, 62, from Wilkoppies, in the North West, have been apprehended by the police.

The suspects have been formally charged with murder after they led police to a dam on the outskirts of Orkney where Maluleka's body was placed after he was murdered.

The suspects, Julia Kolobi, 47, Mcdonald Tsolo, 39, Bongani Rampai, 43, Thabo Motlatsi, 50, and Kagiso Wageng, 37, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, April 22, facing charges of kidnapping, house robbery and murder.

"They will remain in custody until their next appearance on Wednesday, April 30, for legal representation and a bail application," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

An investigation team was formed after Maluleka's former girlfriend was unable to reach him on his mobile phone on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Maluleka's Mercedes Benz and Toyota Hilux vehicles were missing, and his residence had been looted.