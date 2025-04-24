Arrests made in Wilkoppies: Suspects charged with kidnapping and murder
Five suspects who were linked to the kidnapping and robbery of Hasani Daniel Maluleka, 62, from Wilkoppies, in the North West, have been apprehended by the police.
The suspects have been formally charged with murder after they led police to a dam on the outskirts of Orkney where Maluleka's body was placed after he was murdered.
The suspects, Julia Kolobi, 47, Mcdonald Tsolo, 39, Bongani Rampai, 43, Thabo Motlatsi, 50, and Kagiso Wageng, 37, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, April 22, facing charges of kidnapping, house robbery and murder.
"They will remain in custody until their next appearance on Wednesday, April 30, for legal representation and a bail application," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.
An investigation team was formed after Maluleka's former girlfriend was unable to reach him on his mobile phone on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Maluleka's Mercedes Benz and Toyota Hilux vehicles were missing, and his residence had been looted.
"It came to light during investigations that a substantial amount of money was withdrawn from Maluleka's bank account. The team's efforts led to the arrest of Julia Kolobi at Extension 10, in Jouberton Location on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
"The other four suspects were arrested in Sebokeng Location, Gauteng Province and Kanana Location near Orkney between Saturday, 19 and Sunday, April 20. Upon effecting the arrests, the team confiscated Volkswagen Tiguan and Golf vehicles, which are believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes."
Additionally, the team recovered Maluleka's vehicles' keys, a laptop and unlicensed 9mm firearm with ammunition. In addition, the team recovered the victim's Mercedes Benz in Evaton Location.
"Subsequent investigations led to the retrieval of Maluleka's body from Schoonspruit River near Orkney on Monday morning, April 21, by North West Police Divers. Investigations into the matter continue."
IOL News