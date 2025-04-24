Family, prisoners for human rights welcomes arrests of G4S officials over inmate murder

The South African Prison and Human Organisation for Human Rights has welcomed the swift action taken against four prison officials following the death of Mangaung G4S inmate. Picture: File

The family of a Mangaung Maximum Correctional Centre(G4S) inmate who died in the hands of prison officials who allegedly pepper-sprayed their son to death have welcomed the recent arrest of the officials linked to his death.

This week, IOL reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bloemspruit in the Free State, arrested four prison warders in connection with the death of an inmate, identified as 39-year- Mpho Mkhumbeni who was serving a life term at the prison died while in custody on March 12, shortly after being rushed to the prison’s in-house hospital.

A family member who identified herself as the older sister of the inmate said the family wants justice to prevail not only against the prison officials, but those in management position who might have had a hand in their death of her brother.

"As a family we want all those involved to be held accountable. We welcome the arrest of the four prison officials, but we want also for those who are senior up to be held accountable. My brother died a gruesome death while in prison. We had thought that he was much safer in prison than outside, but little did we know that he would die while in custody.

"We want all of them even those in management to be charged criminally for defeating the ends of justice as it is clear from the National Commissioner of Correctional that they too were involved by concealing the evidence," the former inmate's sister stated.