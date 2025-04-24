Family, prisoners for human rights welcomes arrests of G4S officials over inmate murder

The South African Prison and Human Organisation for Human Rights has welcomed the swift action taken against four prison officials following the death of Mangaung G4S inmate. Picture: File
The family of a Mangaung Maximum Correctional Centre(G4S) inmate who died in the hands of prison officials who allegedly pepper-sprayed their son to death have welcomed the recent arrest of the officials linked to his death.
This week, IOL reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bloemspruit in the Free State, arrested four prison warders in connection with the death of an inmate, identified as 39-year- Mpho Mkhumbeni who was serving a life term at the prison died while in custody on March 12, shortly after being rushed to the prison’s in-house hospital.
A family member who identified herself as the older sister of the inmate said the family wants justice to prevail not only against the prison officials, but those in management position who might have had a hand in their death of her brother.
"As a family we want all those involved to be held accountable. We welcome the arrest of the four prison officials, but we want also for those who are senior up to be held accountable. My brother died a gruesome death while in prison. We had thought that he was much safer in prison than outside, but little did we know that he would die while in custody.
"We want all of them even those in management to be charged criminally for defeating the ends of justice as it is clear from the National Commissioner of Correctional that they too were involved by concealing the evidence," the former inmate's sister stated.
The inmate was subsequently declared dead on arrival after initial reports seemed to suggest that that Mkhumbeni had collapsed in his cell.
However, conflicting accounts from G4S staff resulted in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to launching a full-scale investigation with Free State police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle, also confirming that a case was initially opened at Bloemspruit police station on the day of Mkhumbeni’s death.
“The investigation started, and the post-mortem results were received by Bloemspruit police station on Wednesday, 2 April. The inquest was then changed to murder,” she said.
DCS Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, said early findings revealed serious breaches of protocol by G4S adding that four of the officials including Anneke Le Grange, Idah Malangabe, Mojalefa Pretors and Boitumelo Mooi and Cedrick Thabi and Lebogang Martens and Mosiuoa Taunyane were subsequently placed on suspension.
“The investigation moved further to confirm that G4S, which is a private contractor operating the prison on behalf of the department, failed to adhere to its obligations under the concession contract. In essence, senior managers who were required to provide oversight during and after the search failed to intervene or report the incident. Their claims not witnessing the incident have been found to lack credibility,” Thobakgale stated.
The arrest of the four officials has also been welcomed by the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPHOR) with its president, Goldenmiles Bhudu saying these arrests are long-overdue as more than 200 prisoners have died in the hands of prison officials over the years.
The facility is no stranger to controversy. In 2023, the facility which is a privately managed maximum correctional centre in the country, came under fire after convicted rapist, Thabo Bester staged an elaborate escape which involved a string of G4S prison officials.
"SAPHOR welcomes this long overdue arrest of four prison guards for the murder of the late Mpho Mkhumbeni SAPOHR also wants to remind fellow South Africans that such atrocities and murderous acts are so familiar to people like us who have for more than 30 years followed, documented, written and presented to the world, to no avail these atrocities," he stated.
Bhudu has also called for an independent enquiry into the deaths of inmates stating: "The JICS, annual reports, indicates that +-252 deaths in SA prisons, so-called natural deaths, most of such deaths are unnatural and medical negligence. SAPOHR long-standing demands are getting more justified."