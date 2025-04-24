Beitbridge bribery bust: BMA officials nabbed for letting undocumented migrants slip through border

Two Border Management Authority officials together with seven other people were arrested for corruption in assisting undocumented immigrants slip through the Beitbridge Border in Limpopo

Two officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA), as well as a 61-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, were among nine people arrested for alleged corruption at the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo.

The arrests took place on Tuesday morning during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, Musina detectives, the Local Criminal Record Centre, and BMA officials.

The operation was aimed at disrupting illegal activities by individuals facilitating the entry of undocumented immigrants into South Africa.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said surveillance teams observed a white Mercedes-Benz taxi parking near a local shop before it was stopped by the two BMA officials.

He said two BMA officials were allegedly seen accepting a bribe and allowing the vehicle to proceed.

The taxi was later intercepted and found to be carrying 18 passengers.

Thirteen passengers had valid passports, while five were undocumented foreign nationals with no travel documents.

“A female passenger and the taxi driver, believed to have played active roles in the illicit facilitation, were also arrested at the scene,” said Ledwaba.

He said all nine suspects, including the two BMA officials, appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were charged with corruption, while five undocumented immigrants face additional charges under the Immigration Act.

All accused are expected to appear in court again on Thursday for a formal bail application.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala praised the coordinated law enforcement response.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to uprooting corruption and illegal activities at our borders.”

“The actions of those entrusted with enforcing the law, yet who choose to undermine it for personal gain, will not be tolerated,” Manala said.

On Tuesday, IOL News reported that in recent weeks, the BMA has intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal border crossings.

Over the Easter weekend, more than 1,000 undocumented migrants were intercepted with the assistance of drone surveillance, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said during a media briefing at Beitbridge on Monday.

“Without drones, this work becomes very expensive and ineffective,” he said.

“We would be patrolling blindly. With drones, we can now monitor vulnerable segments along the border, including river crossings, and send coordinates to our ground teams.”

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber recently deployed four drones and 40 body-worn cameras to bolster border security. The technology was used for the first time during the Easter period.

South Africa shares borders with six neighboring countries: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini. Many of these are vulnerable to illegal migration, smuggling, and human trafficking.

[email protected]

IOL News