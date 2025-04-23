Tragic murder in Tzaneen: Woman dies after stabbing by ex-boyfriend

A 44-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death in Nkowankowa township, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo

A 44-year-old woman from Nkowankowa township, outside Tzaneen, has died after she was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, who fled the scene after the attack, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, April 21, at about 12.30pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were conducting routine patrol duties when they received a complaint about a murder at Letaba Hospital and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of a woman lying on a hospital bed.

"Police were informed that the deceased was brought to the hospital by a relative with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, but succumbed to her injuries on arrival," Ledwaba said.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, identified as Mihloti Faith Shikhibana, was stabbed with a sharp object at her residence in Nkowankowa by her ex-boyfriend.

Following the incident, Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene and has been on the run since.

He said the motive for the killing remains unknown at this stage.

Police have appealed to Victor Hlayisani Shivambu, a resident of the Malamulele policing area, to come forward, saying his presence may assist in resolving the case.

“Anyone with information regarding Shivambu’s whereabouts is urged to contact Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Ronny Baloyi at 083-330-4133, the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111, the nearest police station, or via the MySAPS app,” he added.

Ledwaba added that police investigations are ongoing.

IOL News previously reported that a 31-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her former boyfriend to death in Groblersdal, Sekhukhune District, on Saturday.

According to police reports, officers were alerted to a murder scene in Groblersdal, where they discovered the deceased lying on the veranda.

The suspect, identified as the victim's ex-girlfriend, was found at the scene with a friend.

It is believed that the victim arrived at the location to find the woman with another person, leading to a heated argument. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a sharp object.

The victim attempted to flee the scene but collapsed on the veranda, where he was later declared dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and is now facing a murder charge.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel

IOL