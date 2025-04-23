Murder investigation launched after inmate's death at Mangaung Correctional Centre
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bloemspruit in the Free State, arrested four prison warders in connection with the death of an inmate.
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) recently verified that Mpho Mkhumbeni, a prisoner who was serving a life sentence for murder, died as a result of pepper spray exposure at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC).
"Subsequent post-mortem results indicated that Mr. Mkhumbeni died due to unnatural causes. These findings led investigators to change the inquest docket to a murder investigation. Further investigations by the Bloemspruit police on the evening of Tuesday, April 22, resulted in the arrest of four warders aged between 34 and 50 for the alleged murder of the inmate," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.
Mkhumbeni fainted in his cell and was taken to the facility's internal hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner upon arrival.
Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale stated that contradicting statements quickly emerged from further reports obtained by the agency from the contractor and its workers. "This prompted DCS to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter," Thobakgale said.
The inquiry began on March 14. According to Thobakgale, G4S performed a cell search at the Wolds Unit, Street 1, Cell 6, on the evening of March 11, without informing the interim manager provided by DCS who should have been there.
Later that evening, members of the Dedicated Search Team (DST) returned to the same cell when an official misplaced a rucksack carrying R800. During the second visit, the four inmates in the cell, including Mkhumbeni, were allegedly interrogated, assaulted, and tortured about the missing money.
"These claims were initially denied by the DST officials and the contractor," added Thobakgale.
