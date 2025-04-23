The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bloemspruit in the Free State, arrested four prison warders in connection with the death of an inmate.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) recently verified that Mpho Mkhumbeni, a prisoner who was serving a life sentence for murder, died as a result of pepper spray exposure at Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC).

"Subsequent post-mortem results indicated that Mr. Mkhumbeni died due to unnatural causes. These findings led investigators to change the inquest docket to a murder investigation. Further investigations by the Bloemspruit police on the evening of Tuesday, April 22, resulted in the arrest of four warders aged between 34 and 50 for the alleged murder of the inmate," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Mkhumbeni fainted in his cell and was taken to the facility's internal hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner upon arrival.

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale stated that contradicting statements quickly emerged from further reports obtained by the agency from the contractor and its workers. "This prompted DCS to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter," Thobakgale said.