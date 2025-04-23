A man believed to be in his late twenties has died after he allegedly tried to rob a pedestrian on Kenilworth Road Sydenham, KwaZulu-Natal shortly after 12:15pm on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics said that the medical service responded to multiple calls of medical assistance.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man in an open field who had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest. The man showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

"It is alleged that the patient had tried to rob a pedestrian and when the pedestrian defended himself."

ALS Paramedics said members from the South African Police Service were present at the scene and will investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.