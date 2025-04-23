Fatal robbery attempt: A man's death in KwaZulu-Natal raises questions.
A man believed to be in his late twenties has died after he allegedly tried to rob a pedestrian on Kenilworth Road Sydenham, KwaZulu-Natal shortly after 12:15pm on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics said that the medical service responded to multiple calls of medical assistance.
"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man in an open field who had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest. The man showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.
"It is alleged that the patient had tried to rob a pedestrian and when the pedestrian defended himself."
ALS Paramedics said members from the South African Police Service were present at the scene and will investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.
In a similar case, a man was shot dead during an alleged hijacking attempt in Newlands West, KZN. The 28-year-old man was fatally shot outside a store.
The man, later identified as Austin Mark Khan, was shot many times and died on the spot. Gareth Naidoo, a spokeswoman for KZNVIP Protection Services, stated that their reaction units were deployed to the site about 6pm after receiving multiple reports of shooting.
"Upon arrival, it was discovered that four armed male suspects in a white Toyota Etios sedan had attempted to hijack a vehicle near a local shop. It is believed that during the course of the attempted hijacking, and while fleeing the scene, the suspects fired multiple shots at the victim.
"Despite the response of KZNVIP paramedics, the victim was found critically injured and unresponsive. Sadly, he showed no signs of life upon medical assessment and was declared deceased at the scene. We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time."
