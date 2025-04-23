As the matter of Joshlin Smith's disappearance continues on Wednesday, the case may be nearing the end.

On Tuesday, the court heard the State would likely wrap up its case by Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected that the State would be calling Colonel Riaan Morris.

He is expected to take the stand and explain why a previous accused in the matter, Phumza Sigaqa, was relevant.

She was the woman initially arrested along with Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith.