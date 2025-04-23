The Joshlin Smith trial continues
Image: Supplied
As the matter of Joshlin Smith's disappearance continues on Wednesday, the case may be nearing the end.
On Tuesday, the court heard the State would likely wrap up its case by Wednesday afternoon.
It is expected that the State would be calling Colonel Riaan Morris.
He is expected to take the stand and explain why a previous accused in the matter, Phumza Sigaqa, was relevant.
She was the woman initially arrested along with Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith.
Sigaqa appeared alongside the trio on March 7, 2024, and was charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. However, on March 13, 2024, all charges against her were withdrawn.
Captain Wesley Lombard, who was on the stand on Tuesday, confirmed the matter was withdrawn against Sigaqa due to insufficient evidence.
“Her version was extremely different from Steveno and Boeta’s version, and we could not find independent evidence that supported Steveno and Boeta’s version," he told the court.
"We searched her house, but we did not find anything. There was not sufficient evidence.”
The State initially planned to call Sigaqa to the stand; however, counsel reversed this decision and informed the court that she would no longer be testifying.
Instead, counsel will be calling Colonel Riaan Morris, who is expected to explain to the court why Sigaqa would not be taking the stand.
Once the State concludes their case, it will be time for the defence to present their case to Judge Nathan Erasmus and everyone waits with bated breath, hoping to find out if Kelly will take the stand in her own defence.
IOL