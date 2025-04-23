Police have arrested five suspects who were pretending to be law enforcement during an alleged hijacking.

Gauteng police arrested five hijacking suspects who were wearing uniforms of both the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The suspects, between 50 and 69, had allegedly just hijacked a truck in Sebenza, R25 Modderfontein Road on Wednesday

"Two of the suspects were found wearing EMPD uniform and the other two wearing South African Police Service reflector jackets. The team also rescued the truck driver and recovered the hijacked truck," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Masondo stated that the counter-intelligence head office received information about suspects involved in truck hijackings in Gauteng, leading to the uncovering of a hijacking plot in Ekurhuleni.

The response included the SAPS Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit, DPCI Gauteng Tracking Team, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations, and Tracker Connect.