Police have arrested five suspects who were pretending to be law enforcement during an alleged hijacking.
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police arrested five hijacking suspects who were wearing uniforms of both the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).
The suspects, between 50 and 69, had allegedly just hijacked a truck in Sebenza, R25 Modderfontein Road on Wednesday
"Two of the suspects were found wearing EMPD uniform and the other two wearing South African Police Service reflector jackets. The team also rescued the truck driver and recovered the hijacked truck," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.
Masondo stated that the counter-intelligence head office received information about suspects involved in truck hijackings in Gauteng, leading to the uncovering of a hijacking plot in Ekurhuleni.
The response included the SAPS Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit, DPCI Gauteng Tracking Team, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, CAP Specialised Operations, and Tracker Connect.
"The suspects were intercepted immediately after they hijacked a truck carrying solar batteries to the estimated value of R5 million and kidnapped the truck driver. All five suspects were arrested and charged with truck hijacking, kidnapping, possession of suspected stolen property and impersonating police officers."
The suspects' two cars, a Hyundai Accent and a Hyundai iX35, were confiscated after they were utilised in the commission of a crime.
Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, congratulated the officers for their great effort.
"This is a great breakthrough as it might help us to solve other cases of truck hijackings, especially where the suspects are posing as police officers. This arrest is attributed to an ongoing collaboration between the police and private security companies. I would like to thank all those who were part of this successful arrest" said Mthombeni.
