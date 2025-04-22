The case of murder involving Walter Sisulu University (WSU) residence manager has been postponed to next month after the fatal shooting of student, Sisonke Mbolokwa.

The murder case against a 54-year-old residence manager accused of killing Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sisonke Mbolekwa has been postponed to next month.

The suspect, reportedly named as Manelisi Mampane, made his first appearance at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The case was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application. Mampane indicated his intention to apply for bail.

Mbolekwa was fatally shot, allegedly by Mampane, during a protest last week over deteriorating living conditions at university residences accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Three other students were injured and taken to the hospital.

The students allegedly stormed the residence manager’s on-campus residence, confronted him about the state of students' residences, and later set his vehicle on fire.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the court reportedly prohibited the media from recording the proceedings, as the defence argued that the matter was domestic and should not be publicised.

However, it is reported that the State did not oppose the proceedings from being recorded.

Outside the court, scores of WSU students protested, calling for Mampane to be denied bail.

The university descended into chaos last week as students protested over poor accommodation, including cracked walls, damaged ceilings, and broken tiles.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation led by retired Justice Chris Jafta, assisted by two advocates and an attorney, will probe the events that led to Mbolekwa's death.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation led by retired Justice Chris Jafta, assisted by two advocates and an attorney, will probe the events that led to Mbolekwa’s death.

The inquiry will also assess whether there were lapses by students or university officials in managing the situation.

In a separate legal development, the Student Representative Council (SRC) approached the Mthatha High Court to block the eviction of students.

The university argued that violence, including the burning of vehicles and the destruction of property, escalated after April 15 and that evictions were necessary to prevent further unrest.

Lawyers representing students countered that the violence was triggered by the shooting and that it was unclear whether students were responsible.

Judge Mbulelo Jolwana refused to grant the university‘s eviction application, citing the need to protect students' lives. Instead, he issued an interdict preventing both evictions and further damage to university property.

"Eviction must be a last resort, and students must be given the opportunity to demonstrate in a manner that maintains the integrity of the institution," Jolwana said.

