Newzroom Afrika has placed TV news anchor Aldrin Sampear on break after he was caught on camera in a road incident.
Image: Instagram
In a rapid response to a growing controversy, Newzroom Afrika has placed journalist and anchor Aldrin Sampear on a break following his involvement in a road rage incident that has since gone viral on social media.
The broadcaster announced this decision on Tuesday as it conducts an internal review of the matter.
"Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously, and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised," read the statement
The event, which unfolded on Thursday, April 17, on the busy streets of Randburg, Gauteng, was captured by 20-year-old Laricia Augusto.
Augusto claims Sampear was aggressive during an exchange following a minor collision between their vehicles.
“He was screaming at me. I tried to defend myself, pointing out that what he did was deliberate road rage. I even told him there was more than enough space for him to have driven safely,” she told The Citizen at the time.
In the clip, Sampear repeatedly asks the woman why she gave him the middle finger.
In response, Augusto, who sounds visibly upset, is asking him why he hit her.
"Why did you give me that middle finger? Are you mad?'' Sampear continued to ask angrily.
They squabble until Sampear walks back into his car, and Augusto follows him and insists he's not leaving.
"I'm not leaving," he replied.
Speaking to IOL, Sampear said the video was edited and denied assaulting Augusto.
"There was an exchange of words from both parties when we were stationary. I’m horrified to see an edited version of the video because I went to my car to go fetch my phone and license to share with the driver. At no point did I assault the driver. We have exchanged details. I have reported the matter to the police, and my legal team will deal with this factually and honestly," he said.
Meanwhile, The Citizen added that Augusto has laid assault charges against Sampear.
IOL News
Related Topics: