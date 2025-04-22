Newzroom Afrika has placed TV news anchor Aldrin Sampear on break after he was caught on camera in a road incident.

In a rapid response to a growing controversy, Newzroom Afrika has placed journalist and anchor Aldrin Sampear on a break following his involvement in a road rage incident that has since gone viral on social media.

The broadcaster announced this decision on Tuesday as it conducts an internal review of the matter.

"Newzroom Afrika takes the allegations very seriously, and we will work swiftly to address the concerns raised," read the statement

The event, which unfolded on Thursday, April 17, on the busy streets of Randburg, Gauteng, was captured by 20-year-old Laricia Augusto.

Augusto claims Sampear was aggressive during an exchange following a minor collision between their vehicles.

“He was screaming at me. I tried to defend myself, pointing out that what he did was deliberate road rage. I even told him there was more than enough space for him to have driven safely,” she told The Citizen at the time.