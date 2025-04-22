Patrick Jerry Dijane and Martha Busi Hlumbani have been released on R10,000 bail each after they were arrested for corruption involving R500,000.

Two high-ranking councillors from the Mayoral Council in Emalahleni Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, have been released on R10,000 bail each after they were arrested for alleged corruption involving R500,000.

Martha Busi Hlumbani, 55, and Patrick Jerry Dijane, 54, were released on strict conditions as the court warned them not to enter the municipality premises or leave the district without the knowledge of the investigating officer.

This comes after they were arrested on Wednesday, April 16, after allegedly accepting bribe money meant to secure an extension of a lease agreement.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the councillors allegedly received a R20,000 cash gratification, forming part of a larger R500,000 demand made to a businessperson seeking an extension of a lease agreement.

It is alleged that a R40,000 payment was also made in February 2025, with both transactions shared equally between the suspects.

"The R20,000 that was paid on Wednesday was recovered. Two luxury vehicles used during the commission of crime were seized," said Nkosi.