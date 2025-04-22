Durban clerk arrested for practising medicine from dead doctor's surgery for over five years

File A man was arrested for practising as a medical doctor in Chatsworth without a qualification.

A 52-year-old Bellair man has been arrested on allegations that he was practising as a medical doctor in Chatsworth without a qualification.

Ashley Ramsarup is accused of practising as a medical practitioner without the relevant qualifications at a surgery in Havenside.

He was arrested on April 16, 2025, and released on R2,000 bail at the police station.

Ramsarup made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with contravention of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974 (practising without being registered as a medical practitioner).

The doctor is alleged to have taken over the surgery of Dr. Muruvan, who died in 2020.

It is understood Ramsarup is a clerk by profession.

The matter is expected to return to court at the end of May for further investigation.

IOL News