Whistleblower from Zanzou nightclub calls for government action on torture involving more than 16 people

Whistleblower from Zanzou Nightclub reveals shocking acts of torture and sexual assault, urging the government to take decisive action against the suspects.

The man who exposed the shocking acts allegedly committed at the now-infamous Zanzou Lounge nightclub in Pretoria, Gauteng, has accused the government of being lax in its response to the suspects and failing to enforce the full extent of the law.

In a video he posted, he urged the government to take the case seriously and put forth more effort.

"This kind of thing may happen again. So, when there is a situation like this, the government needs to show its power and work on this...You guys are talking about the people who were working there. You're talking about eight; they're not. We were more than 17," he said.

He further stated that the Zanzou bouncers were of different nationalities, including South Africans. He implied that those who perpetuated the torture are financially well off and have the power and influence to buy off police officials who may be corrupt.

Additionally, he warned that if law enforcement fails to act, 'people may start disappearing'. The former Zanzou bouncer also claimed that he was not safe and asked for protection.

"Government, I ask for your protection. I have not seen anybody to talk about it because you take everything as a joke. 'He's just a foreigner'. But you must remember that we are all black. We are African.

A Congolese man arrested in connection with the horrific torture and assault at Zanzou appeared in court and was remanded in jail. The name of the 41-year-old accused male has not been revealed at this time owing to an impending identification parade.

The hearing against the bouncer was postponed on Monday by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court until March 28, while he remains in custody.

Following his initial court appearance last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the man faces eight charges of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

IOL