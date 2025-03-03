Teenager stabbed to death in Bloemfontein, suspect under police guard

19-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds in Bloemfontein’s Willows area.

A stabbing in Bloemfontein's Willows neighbourhood has claimed the life of a 19-year-old in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect, who is currently under guard at a local hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said authorities were called after an alleged stabbing incident between two people in Ella Street at around 5:30pm.

Police responded to reports of an altercation and discovered the lifeless body of a 19-year-old male, who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and the left side of his neck.

Emergency medical personnel on the scene pronounced him dead.

Police quickly launched an investigation and identified a 22-year-old male suspect.

Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect had sustained stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle.

"He was arrested and placed under police guard while receiving treatment for stab wounds," said Kareli.

Parkweg detectives have since opened cases of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The suspect is expected to appear in court once he has been discharged from the hospital.

Investigations continue as authorities work to uncover the circumstances leading up to the deadly confrontation.

IOL NEWS

