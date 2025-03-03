Paternity test results exclude Limpopo man, 28, as father of 13-year-old's baby

The DNA results have revealed that a Limpopo man, 28, accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl is not the father of the boy child.

The case of statutory rape involving a 28-year-old Limpopo man Ditebogo Frans Gololo, accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl has taken a turn, as paternity tests revealed that he is not the biological father of the child.

Gololo appeared at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of statutory rape.

The man was alleged to have impregnated a teenage girl in Seshego township, who gave birth on Christmas Day in 2024.

However, a dramatic turn of events occurred when the paternity tests disclosed that Gololo is not the biological father of the child.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, stated that the state has obtained DNA results that exclude Gololo as the father of the child.

Gololo was arrested after the minor gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day in 2024.

“The accused was charged with the statutory rape by Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Thursday, December 26, 2024,” Dzhangi said.

"The docket will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directives.”

