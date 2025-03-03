Paternity test results exclude Limpopo man, 28, as father of 13-year-old's baby
The DNA results have revealed that a Limpopo man, 28, accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl is not the father of the boy child.
Image: File Picture
The case of statutory rape involving a 28-year-old Limpopo man Ditebogo Frans Gololo, accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl has taken a turn, as paternity tests revealed that he is not the biological father of the child.
Gololo appeared at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of statutory rape.
The man was alleged to have impregnated a teenage girl in Seshego township, who gave birth on Christmas Day in 2024.
However, a dramatic turn of events occurred when the paternity tests disclosed that Gololo is not the biological father of the child.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, stated that the state has obtained DNA results that exclude Gololo as the father of the child.
Gololo was arrested after the minor gave birth to a baby boy on Christmas Day in 2024.
“The accused was charged with the statutory rape by Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Thursday, December 26, 2024,” Dzhangi said.
"The docket will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directives.”
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane
Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to May 5, at Seshego Magistrate's Court.
“Gololo has since been released on bail of R1 500,” Dzhangi added.
Initially, Gololo faced a charge of statutory rape as well as sexual grooming of a minor, however, the sexual grooming charge was dropped due to lack of evidence.
In January, IOL News reported that the Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale said the number of teen mothers has decreased from 145 recorded in 2023 to just under 90 young mothers in 2024.
"This can be attributed to a number of interventions including Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) and Healthy Lifestyle Campaign and the rollout of Youth Friendly Zones in primary health facilities across the country to create an enabling environment for young people to access sexual and reproductive health services without waiting in the queue with general customers,'' said Mohale.
