North West police nab eight suspects in major robbery and double murder case

Police in North West arrested eight suspects in connection with a double murder, hijacking, and robbery case during a Crime Intelligence-led operation in Atteridgeville and Majakaneng village.

Eight suspects are behind bars after a police investigation unraveled a violent robbery that claimed two lives, including that of one of the perpetrators.

Police had been hunting for the suspects following a crime committed in January 2025, where a 55-year-old man was ambushed, robbed, and shot dead while on his way home from closing his vegetable market in Majakaneng village, North West.

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Manyoba said the victim was approached by males who allegedly robbed him of his white Isuzu bakkie, a Samsung cellphone, an undisclosed amount of cash, then shot and killed him.

The perpetrators mistakenly shot one of their own accomplices, a 39-year-old man, during the attack. His body was later dumped in the bushes near Majakaneng village.

The breakthrough in the case came when detectives, while conducting an investigation, spotted the hijacked Isuzu bakkie in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

"The members activated Brits Trio Task Team and the vehicle was later stopped. The action led to the apprehension of three suspects," said Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Manyoba.

Further probing led the team to a house in Sgandaff Section, Majakaneng village, where five more suspects were arrested in the early hours of Friday, February 28.

Among those arrested, two are South African nationals aged 32 and 33, while the remaining three, aged 33, 36, and 48, are undocumented Mozambican nationals.

The latter group is facing additional charges under Section 49 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act, 2002.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, March 3.

"The initial three suspects arrested in Atteridgeville are expected to appear in the local Magistrate's Court, while the other suspects will appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court, facing charges of robbery, hijacking, and two counts of murder," Manyoba confirmed.

Major General Patrick Asaneng, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the North West, commended the teams for their collaborative and tireless efforts to ensure that alleged perpetrators are brought to book.

IOL News

