Just In: Hawks investigate disinformation claims in the US, four high treason dockets opened

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have recently confirmed that four high treason dockets have been opened in response to allegations that misleading information about South Africa's Expropriation Act was distributed in the United States.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya told the SABC that the dockets have been opened by different individuals from different political parties.

"They concern individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason," Lebeya said.

When asked if the individuals in question are members or leaders of lobby group AfriForum, Lebeya could neither deny nor confirm in his response.

He added: "I don't want to mention names of organisations...Some organisations have been suspected to be involved but certain complainants have indicated that 'this and that' organisation seems to be advocating for something that appears to be high treason."

Lebeya further stated that the Hawks are investigating, with the inquiry at its initial stage. The Hawks are also working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In recent months, AfriForum and Solidarity are organisations that have been accused of treason by political parties and citizens alike.

The organisations have also criticised the Expropriation Act and recently went to the US' White House where they reportedly spoke with the Donald Trump's administration.

The Solidarity Movement delegation was led by Chairperson Flip Buys and Head of International Liaison, Jaco Kleynhans. AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, and Solidarity's CEO, Dr Dirk Hermann, both represented their organisations. The organisation stated that it aimed to expose human rights crimes against Afrikaners, as well as the ANC's irresponsible policies and weak governance in the nation.

A request was made for the US to "expand its recognition of Afrikaners as a cultural community and to increase assistance to include support for the establishment of cultural infrastructure that enables them to live freely, safely, and prosperously in southern Africa".

