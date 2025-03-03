Hawks swoop in to save Stellenbosch shopkeeper from R5 million ransom ordeal

A shop owner kidnapped in a Stellenbosch ransom plot has been rescued by the Hawks and SAPS in a high-stakes operation.

A bound and blindfolded Stellenbosch shopkeeper, facing death threats and a R5 million ransom demand, was rescued during a high-stakes operation on Friday night by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks).

The swift response led to three suspects being arrested.

The victim was last seen on February 27 when he left his shop in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, but never returned. Concerned family members reported him missing, and soon after, they received a chilling WhatsApp message from an unknown sender.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabuela Vukubi said the WhatsApp message sender stated that he knew the whereabouts of the victim and demanded R100,000 in exchange for his location.

"The sender of the message further claimed to be a middleman and mentioned that the kidnappers were demanding R5 million but that he personally needed R100,000, fearing for the victim's life," said Vukubi.

The ordeal took a turn when the victim’s brother received a video showing the shop owner with his hands tied and eyes blindfolded. More threats followed, warning that the victim would be killed if their demands were not met.

An investigation by the police led to the identification of two suspected vehicles on February 28.

"One of the suspected vehicles, a black VW, was stopped by the Boland K9 Unit near Stellenbosch. The victim was found inside the vehicle and was rescued," said Vukubi.

He was immediately rescued but had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

The three suspects, aged 28, 35, and 39, were arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault GBH, armed robbery, and extortion.

They are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on March 3.

