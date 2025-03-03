Court orders NPA to cover costs after AfriForum's successful assault prosecution

The Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court has ordered the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to cover the costs incurred by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit after the successful conviction of Irvin Thabo Ngobeni for assaulting his female neighbour, Nthabiseng Sebothoma.

On November 12, 2024, the court found Ngobeni guilty for the brutal attack on Sebothoma that took place in Moretele View, Tshwane, on September 23, 2023. He has been sentenced to three months in prison. This can be converted to a R6,000 fine or suspended for five years.

Under section 15(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, the courts have the discretion to order the state to pay costs incurred in private prosecutions when the state declines to act, provided a conviction is secured. In this instance, advocates Phyllis Vorster and Obed Tongoane represented Sebothoma in the private prosecution.

Vorster expressed her concerns regarding the NPA’s handling of the case, stating that their irrational choice not to prosecute Ngobeni created the necessity for private prosecution, ultimately resulting in unnecessary costs.

“It’s pertinent to point out that the NPA failed to monitor the prosecution with a view to joining the case when the facts became known. Even worse is the NPA’s failure to take charge of the prosecution for sentencing purposes. The NPA missed the opportunity to mitigate the costs associated with a private prosecutor,” she said.