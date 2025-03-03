AfriForum responds to high treason dockets, claims its being targeted for exposing abuse against Afrikaners

Jaco Kleynhans (Head of International Relations at the Solidarity Movement), Dr Dirk Hermann (CEO of Solidarity), Flip Buys (Chairman of the Solidarity Movement) and Kallie Kriel (CEO of AfriForum) during their visit to the US. Photo: Supplied

AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel said he was aware that four dockets of high treason were opened in response to allegations of misleading information regarding South Africa's Expropriation Act being distributed in the United States.

"The South African government is targeting its opponents by entertaining false charges of high treason against those who fight for property rights and expose the human rights abuses against Afrikaners.

"I have no sleepless nights over the Hawks’ investigation against us. There are no grounds for these charges. Instead of wasting time on this issue, the Hawks should rather focus on the 1994 ANC leaders implicated for corruption by the Zondo Commission," he said in a terse statement posted on X.

Kriel defended their visit to the White House saying it stemmed from frustrations with the South African government's refusal to address their concerns.

He added that the party was ready to fight in court.

"From outside, we are trying to save the country from a disaster with regards to disrespect to property rights. So, if we are going to court, we will state our case and we will show South Africa how disloyal ANC leaders are," he told the SABC.

While speaking to the broadcaster, Kriel added that the lobby groups, including Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement, sent letters to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Bela Act, the Expropriation Act and the current tension with the US, but these letters were ignored.

"We can't take that lying down, and it is within our rights to make sure that we garner support to save South Africa," he said.

Kriel blamed Ramaphosa and ANC leaders for causing division through the implementation of the Bela Act and Land expropriation without compensation.

“It is Ramaphosa who signed the anti-Afrikaans Bela Act – an act that threatens the cultural existence of Afrikaans-speaking cultural communities. It is also Ramaphosa who signed the Expropriation Act. It is he who refuses to condemn slogans such as ‘Kill the Boer’ and it is the same president who denies the existence of farm murders,” said Kriel.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

Earlier, Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya told the SABC that the dockets have been opened by different individuals from different political parties.

"They concern individuals that may have crossed the border to go and communicate some of the things that are perceived to be in the direction of high treason," Lebeya said.

When asked if the individuals in question are members or leaders of lobby group AfriForum, Lebeya could neither deny nor confirm in his response.

He added: "I don't want to mention names of organisations...Some organisations have been suspected to be involved but certain complainants have indicated that 'this and that' organisation seems to be advocating for something that appears to be high treason."

Lebeya further stated that the Hawks are investigating, with the inquiry at its initial stage. The Hawks are also working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

[email protected]

IOL News

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.