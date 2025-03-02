Security officers injured in KwaZulu-Natal cash-in-transit robbery

Two security officers sustained minor injuries during a dramatic cash-in-transit robbery in KwaZulu-Natal.

Security officers narrowly escaped an explosive cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security responded to reports of a CIT robbery on the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu.

“Armed suspects opened fire on a CIT vehicle and escort vehicle, forcing the escort vehicle from the road before using explosives to gain access to the back of the CIT vehicle,” Meyrick said.

She said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and stolen firearms.

“Two security officers from the escort vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby facility for further care by IPSS Medical Rescue,” Meyrick said.

She said the R102 was closed for investigations.

Police have been approached for comment.

The CIT robbery comes a week after Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the third quarter (October 2024 to December 2024) crime statistics.

Statistics show that 29 CIT robberies occurred during that time, a decrease of 17 compared to October 2023 to December 2023, where 46 CITs were reported.

Mpumalanga and KZN were the only provinces to record increases, with two and one respectively.

There were no differences in the North West and Northern Cape while the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo and Western Cape registered declines.

The statistics revealed that of the 29 CIT robberies, 22 occurred on the road while seven were cross-pavement robberies.

From the seven counts of cross-pavement recorded, security guards were shot at in three incidents and threatened with firearms while pointed at in four other counts for perpetrators to gain access to the cash. Six counts occurred after security guards had collected money from the business premises, on their way back to the truck (parking area). One incident took place when cash was replenished at the ATM.

