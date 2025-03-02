Hawks arrest suspect with R720,000 worth of ecstasy in Eastern Cape

South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) of the Hawks in East London has arrested a 26-year-old man after discovering that he had roughly 6,000 ecstasy tablets, which are believed to be worth R720,000.

The South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) of the Hawks in East London has arrested a 26-year-old man after discovering that he had roughly 6,000 ecstasy tablets, which are believed to be worth R720,000.

In a statement, the Hawks said the intelligence operations were launched after receiving a tip-off on Friday, alerting authorities to a suspect allegedly transporting drugs from Durban to Cape Town via a long-distance bus.

According to reports, the bus arrived at the Windmill depot in East London, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, where passengers disembarked for a short break.

The Hawks swiftly mobilised and monitored the suspect’s movements as the bus made its way to East London.

The Hawks operatives maintained surveillance, patiently waiting for the suspect to reboard before making their move.

Upon searching the suspect's bag, the police discovered a suspicious brown package, which was later confirmed to allegedly contain thousands of ecstasy tablets.

The suspect was immediately arrested and is set to appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court on March 3, facing charges related to drug trafficking.

The Hawks provincial Head praised the team for their vigilance and commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and ensuring that drug traffickers face the full might of the law.

